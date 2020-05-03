Sections
Home / Delhi News / Parts of Delhi receive light rainfall, temperature set to come down

Parts of Delhi receive light rainfall, temperature set to come down

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in Delhi and adjoining areas in the next four days.

Updated: May 03, 2020 08:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Parts of central Delhi received light rainfall on Friday morning. According to IMD, this is due to a western disturbance. (ANI photo)

Parts of national capital Delhi received light rain on Sunday morning, in line with the forecast made by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The regional meteorological centre reported on Sunday morning, “Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur over and nearby most part of Delhi, Rohtak, Jajjar, Sohana, Manesar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballbhgarh, Palwal, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, Hapur and Meerut during next two hours.”

 

Some Twitter users posted pictures of rain in their respective areas.



 

 

 

The MeT department had said on Saturday that several parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, will receive light to moderate rainfall from May 3-6, while some areas may see hailstorm owing to a western disturbance.

“The western disturbance’s effect will continue till May 6-7. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh will get rains during this period,” Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the Regional Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department, said on Saturday.

A western disturbance is a cyclonic storm that originates in the Mediterranean and travels all the way traversing central Asia. When it comes in contact with the Himalayas, it brings rains to the plains and snow and rain to the hills. It is usually a winter season phenomenon.

During the four days, the temperature is also expected to come down. In Delhi, where the mercury is slowly soaring, the temperature is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius during this time.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Colonel, major, 2 soldiers and cop killed in Kashmir’s Handwara
May 03, 2020 09:08 IST
Parts of Delhi receive light rainfall, temperature set to come down
May 03, 2020 08:32 IST
First special train ferrying UP migrants reaches Lucknow from Maharashtra’s Nashik
May 03, 2020 08:13 IST
Never know what’s in his mind: Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit’s captaincy explained
May 03, 2020 09:05 IST

latest news

C-130 Super Hercules joins Air Force’s salute to Covid-19 warriors, will fly over Delhi today
May 03, 2020 09:17 IST
Amitabh announced KBC 12 registrations
May 03, 2020 09:14 IST
Database containing results of Jio’s Covid-19 checker tool exposed online
May 03, 2020 09:07 IST
Never know what’s in his mind: Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit’s captaincy explained
May 03, 2020 09:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.