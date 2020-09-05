Parts of Delhi to remain cloudy; light rains in some areas today

The monsoon trough has moved away from the national capital, said scientists at IMD. (Amal KS/HT photo)

Parts of Delhi are likely to remain cloudy with a possibility of light rain in a few areas. Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that while there was a forecast of moderate rain in Delhi-NCR between September 3 and September 5, the monsoon trough moved away from the city.

“Delhi was supposed to have received moderate rainfall, but now only parts of the city will possibly witness light spells,” a senior IMD official, who did not wish to be named, said.

On Thursday too, Delhi received rain in some parts. It had received moderate rainfall on August 28, and since then, gusty winds have been blowing across the city. The winds have kept the city’s air quality index (AQI) in check.

On Monday, the city had recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 41 _ the lowest since 2015 when AQI monitoring records are being maintained in the national capital. The average AQI in Delhi was 41 in the “good” category. It was also the fourth “good” air day recorded over a month since 2015.