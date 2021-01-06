Sections
Parts of Delhi, neighbouring areas witness spells of rain, hailstorm

In its forecast for the week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city may get colder from Thursday and also predicted fog in the morning.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 08:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Hailstorm in south Delhi. (ANI Photo )

Parts of Delhi witnessed spells of rain and hailstorm on Wednesday morning. In its early morning bulletin, the India Meteorological Department had predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate rain in the national capital and the neighbouring regions.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur at isolated places over and adjoining areas of South, Southwest, Northwest Delhi, Rewari, Bhiwadi, Manesar, Gurugram, Palwal, and Muzaffarnagar during next 2 hours,” the weather department said.

 

 



Hail precipitation would occur over and adjoining areas of Kherkhoda, Southwest, South, Lodhi Road Delhi during next one hour, it added in a tweet around 7:30am.

“Till 12pm on Wednesday, some parts of Delhi is likely to receive light rainfall but by midday, the western disturbance will pass from over Delhi,” Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, had said on Tuesday. From Thursday, the temperature will start falling again, settling at around 7 degrees Celsius, he added.

From 4pm on Monday to 8.30am on Tuesday, the Safdarjung observatory recorded 4.7 mm rainfall, while Palam and Lodi Road observatories recorded 4mm and 4.8mm rainfall respectively, according to IMD.

Following rains in the national capital, the pollution levels have gone down leading to improved air quality index. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin, Delhi reported an air quality index value of 140, in the moderate category. On Monday, the AQI was 151.

At 5 pm on Tuesday, at least six out of the total 37 air quality monitoring centres recorded ‘satisfactory’ AQI. This included areas around Alipur, Dwarka, Mandir Marg, Aya Nagar, Pusa, and Lodhi Road.

