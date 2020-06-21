Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Patients’ health conditions to be assessed at Covid-19 care centres before home isolation in Delhi

Patients’ health conditions to be assessed at Covid-19 care centres before home isolation in Delhi

After the initial assessment, if the team finds that the person has no co-morbidities and does not require hospitalisation, the patient can either continue to stay at the care centres, move to paid isolation facilities such as hotels, or opt to remain in home isolation.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 00:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A health worker wearing PPE coveralls collects swab samples at a COVID-19 testing centre, near Turkman Gate, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

All patients who test positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Delhi will be referred to Covid Care Centres for an assessment of their clinical conditions, severity of illness and the presence of co-morbidities. At the same time, their houses will be assessed to check whether they have adequate facilities for isolation such as two rooms and separate toilets, according to the modified home isolation guidelines in the national capital.

After the initial assessment, if the team finds that the person has no co-morbidities and does not require hospitalisation, the patient can either continue to stay at the care centres, move to paid isolation facilities such as hotels, or opt to remain in home isolation, according to the order by Delhi’s principal health secretary, Vikram Dev Dutt, issued late Saturday night.

This comes after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority reversed its order mandating five-day institutional isolation for every person who tested positive.

Earlier, patients were to remain at home after testing positive and a team was sent to their homes to conduct the clinical assessment as well as assessment of their homes. Delhi started home isolation is April 30 and was one of the first states to adopt it.



Currently, 12,611 people in home isolation in the city. There are 23,340 active cases or those still living with the infection, according to Delhi’s daily health bulletin.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

No decision on height of Ganpati idols yet: Mandals
Jun 21, 2020 01:49 IST
More than 1,000 Covid-19 patients untraceable in Mumbai
Jun 21, 2020 01:44 IST
Two cops, fire brigade officials save Navi Mumbai woman’s life
Jun 21, 2020 01:39 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Statement of 14 people, including actor’s family, friends, recorded
Jun 21, 2020 01:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.