People with medical emergencies can cross border, Delhi govt tells HC

The Delhi government on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that its guidelines for sealing borders with neighbouring states to contain the spread of Covid-19 made exceptions for people travelling...

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 23:44 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Delhi government on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that its guidelines for sealing borders with neighbouring states to contain the spread of Covid-19 made exceptions for people travelling with medical emergencies. Such people can enter Delhi from other states by applying and obtaining an e-pass.

Advocate Sanjoy Ghose, additional standing counsel of the Delhi government, and advocate Urvi Mohan, told a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan that its Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued an order on June 1 with regard to prohibited and permitted activities, during the phased reopeningof the capital. The guidelines, the lawyers said, permit entry into Delhi from neighbouring states in case of medical emergencies.

The court was hearing a plea by an advocate Kushagra Kumar seeking immediate de-sealing of Delhi borders to enable citizens in NCR or other states to access Central government hospitals and medical facilities in the national capital.

Taking note of the submission and the DDMA order of June 1, the bench disposed of the plea while also directing the Delhi government to upload the June 1 order on its various department websites by today in a prominent manner and have it highlighted for easy access by citizens.



The plea had said those working in Delhi and residing in NCR cities — like Noida and Gurugram — or other states are deprived of their right of accessing Central government’s medical facilities,like AIIMS, in Delhi.

