Sections
Home / Delhi News / ‘Plasma therapy helping moderate Covid-19 patients stabilise’: Delhi CM Kejriwal

‘Plasma therapy helping moderate Covid-19 patients stabilise’: Delhi CM Kejriwal

The Delhi CM said the government has got the permission to conduct plasma therapy at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospitals

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 14:10 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said though coronavirus cases in the city are high in number the situation is under control. He said the Delhi government has taken steps to arrest the deterioration in cases by introducing plasma therapy and providing pulse oximeters to patients to help monitor their oxygen levels.

“We’ve increased testing by three times but positive cases have increased by around 3000 per day only. Out of the total Covid-19 patients, approximately 45,000 people have recovered,” said Kejriwal.

The Delhi CM said the government has got the permission to conduct plasma therapy at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital. Since the start of plasma therapy at LNJP hospital, Kejriwal said, the number of deaths has reduced to less than half as compared to earlier.

“It may be difficult to save very serious patients using plasma therapy, but it can help moderate patients by not letting their condition worsen. This is what we have found till now,” said the CM.



Use of plasma therapy involves injecting blood-component plasma extracted from a cured coronavirus patient into a positive case. The plasma of a cured patient is considered to carry virus-fighting antibodies which boost the immune system’s response to the disease. Plasma is the almost-clear liquid left behind after red and white blood cells and platelets are removed from the blood.

Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain, who is recovering from the Covid-19, was also administered the therapy at a private hospital after a pneumonia patch in his lung started expanding.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India’s social inequalities reflected in coronavirus care
Jun 26, 2020 14:11 IST
Covid-19: Austrian ski resort has record rate of coronavirus antibodies
Jun 26, 2020 14:10 IST
Dixie Chicks drop Dixie from name; country group tries to ‘meet the moment’
Jun 26, 2020 14:08 IST
‘Dream comes true’: Torres, Reina, Benitez praise ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool
Jun 26, 2020 14:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.