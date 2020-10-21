Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Plasma therapy saved my life, ICMR shouldn’t remove it: Satyendar Jain

Plasma therapy saved my life, ICMR shouldn’t remove it: Satyendar Jain

The Delhi health minister’s remarks came amid reports that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is considering removing plasma therapy from the national guidelines for treatment of Covid-19.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 16:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Delhi health minister had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 17 and was administered plasma therapy after his symptoms aggravated. (PTI file photo)

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that plasma therapy, used as a treatment against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), is effective and should not be removed.

His remarks came amid reports that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is considering removing plasma therapy from the national guidelines for treatment of Covid-19.

“Lives of more than 2,000 people, including mine, have been saved through plasma therapy, so ICMR shouldn’t remove it,” Jain said.

“Even the US has said that it’s beneficial,” he added



Plasma therapy refers to a procedure where the blood of a recovered Covid-19 patient is used in order to create antibodies for those infected.

The Delhi health minister had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 17 and was administered plasma therapy after his symptoms aggravated. He recovered after a month and resumed work on July 20.

ICMR chief Dr Balram Bhargava had on Tuesday said that plasma therapy might be removed from the national guidelines for treating Covid-19 after a study conducted by the council showed that it did not help in reducing mortality or slow progression of the infection.

“We are discussing with the national task force on Covid-19 management and with the joint monitoring group that may be deleted from the national treatment guidelines on Covid,” Bhargava added.

The ICMR study was conducted in 39 hospitals across the country where over 1,200 patients were screened.

(With ANI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

On India-US agenda, a plan to share defence intel from Ladakh to South China Sea
Oct 21, 2020 17:09 IST
China preparing PLA for long haul at LAC
Oct 21, 2020 17:00 IST
Union Cabinet approves bonus for central govt employees, 30 lakh to benefit
Oct 21, 2020 15:56 IST
China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
Oct 21, 2020 12:22 IST

latest news

‘Modi govt synonymous with prosperity’: Amit Shah hails bonus announcement
Oct 21, 2020 17:33 IST
IPL 2020: ‘Buttler no less than AB de Villiers or Pollard’, says Smith
Oct 21, 2020 17:32 IST
Suffered sudden disability? This is how to cope with life
Oct 21, 2020 17:29 IST
Volunteers in Israel deliver home baked cakes to elderly people
Oct 21, 2020 17:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.