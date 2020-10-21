Plasma therapy saved my life, ICMR shouldn’t remove it: Satyendar Jain

The Delhi health minister had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 17 and was administered plasma therapy after his symptoms aggravated. (PTI file photo)

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that plasma therapy, used as a treatment against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), is effective and should not be removed.

His remarks came amid reports that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is considering removing plasma therapy from the national guidelines for treatment of Covid-19.

“Lives of more than 2,000 people, including mine, have been saved through plasma therapy, so ICMR shouldn’t remove it,” Jain said.

“Even the US has said that it’s beneficial,” he added

Plasma therapy refers to a procedure where the blood of a recovered Covid-19 patient is used in order to create antibodies for those infected.

The Delhi health minister had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 17 and was administered plasma therapy after his symptoms aggravated. He recovered after a month and resumed work on July 20.

ICMR chief Dr Balram Bhargava had on Tuesday said that plasma therapy might be removed from the national guidelines for treating Covid-19 after a study conducted by the council showed that it did not help in reducing mortality or slow progression of the infection.

“We are discussing with the national task force on Covid-19 management and with the joint monitoring group that may be deleted from the national treatment guidelines on Covid,” Bhargava added.

The ICMR study was conducted in 39 hospitals across the country where over 1,200 patients were screened.

