Plea in HC against Delhi govt order forbidding testing of asymptomatic patients

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 23:49 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court on Saturday challenging a June 2 order of the Delhi government about rules for the testing Covid-19 patients in the national Capital, stating that it violates the Constitution of India.

The petition filed by advocate Abhay Gupta stated that the Delhi government in its June 2 order had allowed the testing of only symptomatic persons, and asymptomatic individuals are restricted from being tested. The plea is likely to be heard on June 9.

Gupta said that the order also restricted the testing for direct and high-risk contacts only to those who are diabetic, have hypertension or cancer, and are senior citizens.

“The change will only make it more difficult for asymptomatic people that have been exposed to infected people to be tested. That earlier, family members living in the same house or doctors and health care workers exposed to a Covid-19 patient were tested even if they were asymptomatic...,” the plea read.



The petition also said that with the increasing number of cases, the government should administer more tests.

Meanwhile, another plea was filed in the Delhi High Court by an ENT doctor, Manni Hingorani, seeking to test asymptomatic patients who are going in for surgery.

Both matters are likely to be heard on June 9.

