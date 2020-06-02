Sections
Home / Delhi News / Plea in HC against sealing of borders

Plea in HC against sealing of borders

A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday against the sealing of the borders of Delhi for a week by the Delhi government. The plea, filed by advocate Kushagra Kumar, stated that it was an...

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:40 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday against the sealing of the borders of Delhi for a week by the Delhi government.

The plea, filed by advocate Kushagra Kumar, stated that it was an “illogical, irrational, unreasonable and unconstitutional” move. The plea contended that the order of the Delhi government is in violation of the Indian Constitution.

It also said that by sealing the border, the Delhi government is taking away the rights of those working in Delhi and staying in NCR cities like Noida and Gurugram to avail of the health facilities in Delhi. In addition, the citizens in other states like UP and Haryana are also denied the basic right to access the central hospital in Delhi.

The matter will be now heard on June 4.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Greece suspends Qatar flights till mid-June after 12 test positive for coronavirus
Jun 02, 2020 23:46 IST
Ludhiana MC panel to reimpose 2014 CLU, EDC rates
Jun 02, 2020 23:46 IST
Two more staffers at Thane jail test positive
Jun 02, 2020 23:44 IST
Panjab University’s hostel wardens asked to interact with hostellers
Jun 02, 2020 23:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.