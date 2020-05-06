Sections
Home / Delhi News / Plea in HC over ‘inadequate steps’ to control Covid-19

Plea in HC over ‘inadequate steps’ to control Covid-19

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the Delhi government on a plea which has contended that the government was not taking adequate steps to control Covid-19 and that the DDA...

Updated: May 06, 2020 22:46 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the Delhi government on a plea which has contended that the government was not taking adequate steps to control Covid-19 and that the DDA flats Narela that have been converted into quarantine centers lacked facilities.

A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice on the plea by one Nirmal Gorana, who alleged that not enough efforts are being made to ensure the availability of doctors, providing adequate hygiene in the flats, sufficient number of sanitation workers for carrying out sanitization.

The plea also contended that there is an immediate need for disinfection of toilets and rooms, improving the quality of food, repairing two elevators in one of the blocks that are out of service and make provision of linen, soap, sanitisers and other essential items.

Appearing for the Delhi government, its additional standing counsel, Sameer Vashisht, denied the allegations said that as per the instructions received from the District Magistrate (North), Delhi, all facilities were available at the 14 DDA towers that have been converted for housing patients diagnosed Covid-19 positive and those who have turned Covide-19 negative after treatment.



Following brief submissions, the court asked the Delhi government to file its reply within three days and posted the matter for further hearing on May 14.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19
May 07, 2020 00:00 IST
Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8
May 07, 2020 00:36 IST
With 428 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi witnesses highest single-day spike
May 07, 2020 01:17 IST
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
May 07, 2020 00:10 IST

latest news

Report alleges cover-up by Iran on Covid-19 outbreak
May 07, 2020 01:26 IST
With 428 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi witnesses highest single-day spike
May 07, 2020 01:17 IST
MCA secretary, 3 others booked for opposing burial of Covid victim in Bandra
May 07, 2020 01:16 IST
Industry in designated focal points can run operations without curfew pass: Ludhiana admn
May 07, 2020 01:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.