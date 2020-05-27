Plea in SC seeks CBI probe into lapses resulting in gatherings at Markaz and Anand Vihar ISBT

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the response of central and Delhi governments on a plea seeking CBI probe into the alleged lapses by the Delhi government and Delhi police which led to the congregation at Tablighi Jamat Markaz in Nizamuddin and migrant workers at Anand Vihar bus terminal in Delhi.

The petitioner, Supriya Pandita alleged that the Delhi police failed to arrest Nizamuddin Markaz chief Maulana Saad who organised the religious event in March, resulting in a surge in the spread of coronavirus across the country.

The petition also sought a probe into the gathering of migrant labourers at Anand Vihar Inter-State Bus Terminal in New Delhi on March 28. Thousands of migrant workers hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar had gathered at the bus terminal situated on the eastern border of Delhi in a bid to board buses to their home states.

“At the request of Mr. Tushar Mehta, learned Solicitor General appearing for Union of India, list the matter next week to enable him to file reply affidavit”, the top court said in its order.