Sections
Home / Delhi News / PM leaves for Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram temple

PM leaves for Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram temple

The Prime Minister’s Office shared a picture of Modi boarding an Air Force plane. He was dressed in traditional dhoti-kurta.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 10:53 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, New Delhi

PM Modi set to board plane to Ayodhya. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning left for Ayodhya where he will lay the foundation stone of Ram temple.

The Prime Minister’s Office shared a picture of Modi boarding an Air Force plane. He was dressed in traditional dhoti-kurta.

“PM Narendra Modi leaves for Ayodhya,” the PMO tweeted.

A helicopter would fly him to Ayodhya from Lucknow.   Prior to the function, the prime minister will take part in ‘pooja’ and ‘darshan’ at Hanumangarhi, a statement by the PMO said on Tuesday. From Hanumangarhi, the prime minister will travel to ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi’ where he will take part in pooja and darshan of ‘Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman’. He will also plant a Parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling. Modi will subsequently perform ‘bhoomi poojan’, the statement said.



He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on the ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

IIT- Madras begins admission for BSc in Programming and Data Science online course, 12th pass students can apply
Aug 05, 2020 11:36 IST
PM Modi reaches Ayodhya, quick prayer at Hanuman Garhi before bhoomi poojan ceremony
Aug 05, 2020 11:35 IST
Credit for ending Ayodhya land dispute goes to Supreme Court, everyone should accept it: Mayawati
Aug 05, 2020 11:21 IST
Authority not bound to grant hearing to those objecting to tree-cutting proposals: Bombay HC
Aug 05, 2020 11:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.