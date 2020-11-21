Police bust gang that extorted money from commercial vehicle drivers in Delhi

Delhi Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang, whose members posed as recovery agents of insurance companies and extorted money from commercial vehicle drivers on the pretext of pending loan EMIs. Police have arrested one of the gang members, whom they identified as 37-year-old Bijender Lala, a resident of Burari.

Police said Lala was previously involved in two incidents of robbery, reported from Samay Pur Badli and Okhla areas. A Maruti Swift car and ₹10,000 cash, which he had recently extorted from a taxi driver were recovered from him.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse said on Friday, a taxi driver Jugal Kishore from New Usmanpur complained that he had bought a used commercial Hyundai Accent car about a year and a half ago from a person named Rinku Pandey for ₹1.3 lakh.

“He said, on Thursday, while he was carrying a passenger to RML Hospital, his car was intercepted by a Swift car near Kashmere Gate. The occupants of that car approached Kishore and addressed him by the name of the previous owner of the car. The man also said Kishore has defaulted on a car loan and asked him to get it into the Swift to sort out the matter. But as soon as the complainant got inside the car, the driver started driving while the other man followed in Kishore’s car,” Alphonse said.

The complainant told police that the men drove towards Uttar Pardesh and told him way that his car would be confiscated. “They said he would have to pay ₹15,000 to resolve the matter. They did not even let him speak to the previous car owner and threatened him with bodily harm. Once he paid the amount through Paytm, they did not give him any receipt of payment, instead they dropped him off at the Delhi-Noida border,” the DCP said.

Later the complainant came to know that the loan amount against his car had already been cleared by the previous owner and lodged a police complaint.

The DCP said, during investigation, consistent efforts were made to obtain the details of the Paytm account to which the money was transferred.

“Accordingly, a trap was laid and one of the suspects, Bijender Lala was arrested. The Swift car and ₹10,000 of the extorted amount was recovered from him. During interrogation Lala disclosed that he earlier used to work as a recovery agent and that’s when he got the idea to extort money from people on the pretext of loan defaults,” Alphonse said.