Police bust robbers’ gang in Delhi, arrest six

The Delhi police on Friday said they have busted a gang of robbers, who would snatch gold chains and then sell them to a gold loan firm in Mayur Vihar, and arrested six people for their involvement in the snatchings.

The six include Himanshu Chand, 27, a fruit vendor previously involved in six cases of assault, robbery, snatching and illegal possession of arms, and Jitender Lal, 28, a driver. Both are residents of Trilokpuri. Their wives, Babita, 26, and Preeti, 27, would allegedly exchange the jewellery at the firm. Police identified the other two arrested accused as Rahul Kumar, 28, who runs a mobile repairing shop and Nitin, 28, a fruit vendor, who are also accused of selling stolen items.

Deputy police commissioner (South-East) R P Meena said Chand and Lal were arrested in Amar Colony on Wednesday after they were trying to flee on a bike after snatching a man’s gold chain. He added the two told their interrogators that they were members of Parcha Gang and confessed to their involvement in at least four other cases of snatching and robbery. “They disclosed that some chains and jewellery robbed and snatched by them recently have been kept in the office of the firm in Mayur Vihar by their wives. Raids were conducted and... two more snatched gold chains were recovered from the company’s office. Both the women, Babita and Preeti, were also arrested,” he said.

Meena said Chand and Lal also told them that Kumar and Nitin would also sell the snatched gold chains. “The other two were also arrested from Trilokpuri.”

Meena said Rakesh Yadav, who helped nab the entire gang, was rewarded with a certificate and cash Rs 2,000 for his exemplary act of courage in taking on the robbers at Amar Colony.