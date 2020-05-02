Police help man on his way to hospital with severe kidney pain

A 26-year-old man, who had run out of fuel and was found lying in the middle of a road in outer Delhi’s Narela crying of severe kidney pain, was rushed to a hospital with the help of Delhi Police on Friday.

Police said the man had left his home with a friend to visit a hospital but their two-wheeler ran out of fuel midway in Narela. Keeping in mind the social distancing norms, policemen who had arrived to help them, gave them petrol from their motorcycle and accompanied the duo to the hospital to facilitate his immediate treatment, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said around 8.30pm Friday, when constable Deepak Hooda from Narela police station was patrolling the area with a team of paramilitary personnel, he spotted two men, one of whom was crying in pain lying on the road.

“When Hooda went close he saw while one of them was crying in pain holding on to his abdomen, the other man accompanying him was frantically running here and there while looking for anyone to help him. When Hooda enquired, the man told him that his friend was suffering from some kidney pain and that they were on their way to Raja Harish Chandra hospital when the their motorcycle ran out of fuel,” Sharma said.

The man also told police that because no public transport is available due to the lockdown, they had been stranded for more than an hour and that the condition of his friend was deteriorating.

The DCP said, on this, wasting no time and at the same time keeping social distancing in mind, the constable transferred some petrol from his motorcycle into the two men’s vehicle. “He then asked the man to pick up his unwell friend and head towards the hospital, while he too accompanied them,” the officer said.

All this while, the constable made sure that he maintained a safe distance from the two men and also followed the coronavirus safety guidelines, Sharma said.