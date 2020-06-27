Sections
Home / Delhi News / Police officer injured in Delhi riots promoted to Additional DCP of South Delhi

The northeast Delhi riots broke out in late February when supporters and adversaries of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) clashed with each other.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 11:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

As many as 53 people lost their lives and over 400 were injured in the riots that broke out in northeast Delhi. (Reuters file photo)

Former Assistant Commissioner of Police (northeast Delhi) Anuj Kumar, who was injured in riots that took place in northeast Delhi in February, has been promoted and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police of South Delhi.

At least 11 police personnel, which included DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma and Kumar himself, were injured during the violence.

Head constable Rattan Lal and an officer of the Intelligence Bureau, Ankit Sharma, lost their lives in the incident.

The northeast Delhi riots broke out in late February when supporters and adversaries of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) clashed with each other. As many as 53 people lost their lives and over 400 were injured.



(with inputs from ANI)

