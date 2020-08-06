Sections
Home / Delhi News / Police oppose SIT investigation in Jamia violence case

Police oppose SIT investigation in Jamia violence case

Additional solicitor general Aman Lekhi, appearing for police, told a bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Prateek Jalan that the pleas alleging ruthless and excessive use of force and aggression by police and paramilitary forces on students at the varsity, were not maintainable.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 08:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The batch of PILs sought setting up a special investigation team or a fact-finding committee as well as medical treatment, compensation and interim protection from arrest for students and registration of FIRs against erring police officers. (PTI file photo)

Delhi Police on Wednesday opposed in the Delhi High Court the setting up of a special investigation team to probe the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in December last year.

Additional solicitor general Aman Lekhi, appearing for police, told a bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Prateek Jalan that the pleas alleging ruthless and excessive use of force and aggression by police and paramilitary forces on students at the varsity, were not maintainable.

The batch of PILs sought setting up a special investigation team or a fact-finding committee as well as medical treatment, compensation and interim protection from arrest for students and registration of FIRs against erring police officers.

Lekhi said the relief sought cannot be granted as charge sheets had been filed in connection with the violence and they should have sought whatever relief they wanted before the subordinate court. He said setting up a fact-finding committee or an SIT would amount to ‘supplanting the law’ as it exists now. He contended that internationally, police are not denied access to educational institutions.



On compensation to students who were seriously hurt, he said it can be awarded only if there was an admission of the breach and in the present case, the issue was still being examined.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

KTM 250 Duke BS 6 launched with LED headlights. Here’s how much it costs
Aug 06, 2020 08:52 IST
PM Modi condoles death of patients in fire at Ahmedabad’s Covid-19 hospital
Aug 06, 2020 08:56 IST
Sushant’s niece shares pics with actor, thanks fans for ‘tireless efforts’
Aug 06, 2020 08:48 IST
Erdogan’s Turkey working on Imran Khan’s script, funds fronts to hurt India: Intel
Aug 06, 2020 08:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.