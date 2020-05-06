Police questions Maulana Saad’s son in Tabhligi probe

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch questioned the son of Maulana Saad, the Tablighi Jamaat chief, for two hours on Tuesday. He was questioned about Jamaat members, activities at their headquarters and office-bearers of the organisation.

A senior officer, who did not wish to be named, said Saad’s son was particularly asked about the whereabouts of 20 people who worked at the Markaz in Nizamuddin area to look after the visitors. These people have been missing since cases pertaining to the gatherings were registered, the officer said.

According to the police, Saad’s son is involved in the Jamaat activities and was hence, questioned.

Shahid Ali, spokesperson for Tablighi Jamaat, said they welcome all investigations by the police. “We seek fair and impartial probe and therefore, expect Maulana Saad and others will be cleared of all charges,” Ali said.

A criminal case was registered by the Delhi Police against Maulana Saad and six other senior officials of the Jamaat on March 31 for defying a series of government directives in the national capital, as cases linked to the Jamaat have been traced across the country.

The Delhi Police did not respond to repeated texts and calls for comment.

In an earlier interview to HT, the Tablighi chief had told through his lawyer that he is willing to cooperate with the police and that no illegal activity took place at the Markaz.

JAMAAT ATTENDEES RELEASE

The Delhi government on Wednesday decided to release 4,000 persons, mostly those who had visited Tablighi Jamaat headquarters, from government-run quarantine facilities after they tested negative and completed 28 days of quarantine.

The decision was taken by Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, as the Delhi government didn’t receive any response from the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) to their letters in this regard.

“There was no response the MHA. The Delhi government has decided to allow them to return to their home states as they have recovered and completed more than the mandatory quarantine period,” said a senior Delhi government official, requesting anonymity.

When contacted, an MHA spokesperson said they have not sent any communication to Delhi government on Tablighi Jamaat. Asked if MHA’s permission is required for the release, the spokesperson refused to comment.

Of the 4,000 persons, 3,013 are those who were shifted from the Markaz and other mosques in the capital, while the rest are those they had come in contact with.

According to a senior Delhi government official, those evacuated were sent to quarantine centres at Narela, Bakkarwala, Mandoli, Sultanpuri, Dwarka and Badarpur. Of this, 2,446 are Indian nationals, including 191 from Delhi, while 567 are foreign nationals.

“For sending the foreign nationals to their home countries, there will be discussions with the Central government in the coming days. Those who want to return to other states can apply in the government scheme for helping stranded individuals reach their home states, which covers pilgrims. Those who have access to private vehicles can apply for inter-state passes,” the senior government official said.

“Within the city, there is no restriction in movement from 7am to 7pm. They can stay with their relatives and friends. If they wish to stay continue staying in the quarantine facility, there is no restriction on that as well. Their quarantine period is over,” the official said.