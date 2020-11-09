Sections
Political scientist CP Bhambri dies of prolonged illness

Bhambri taught at JNU for over four decades and was the professor emeritus of the university for the past few years

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 14:06 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Eminent political scientist Chandra Prakash Bhambri, 87, who taught at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)for over four decades and was the professor emeritus of the university for the past few years, passed away on Sunday. He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter. The former JNU professor had been ill for nearly a year, friends and family said.

One of the founders of the Centre for Political Sciences in JNU, Bhambri was known for his deep understanding of Indian politics and his secular and Marxist stance. He authored over 20 books which were considered as essential readings on the subject.

As soon as the news of Bhambri’s death spread, condolence messages started pouring in from former students and colleagues. Noted sociologist Anand Kumar, who also taught at JNU, said, “Passing away of Professor CP Bhambri is a great loss for the Indian academia. He was synonymous with JNU in so many ways since 1970s. We grew up under his intellectual shelter. He was a proud political scientist and positive thinker. He lived a life of complete commitment to his students and university. A role model and an inspiring intellectual for innumerable students since the inception of JNU, he will be missed by many. It is a personal loss for me and several others who always found light in him.”

Born in Multan in 1933, Bhambri pursued his undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate from Agra University and later pursued his post-doctoral training in Michigan. Retired JNU professor Kamal Mitra Chenoy said that “everyone enjoyed his (Bhambri) sharp sense of humour and ability to lighten classes and meetings and even serious discussions”.



“In his class on Comparative Politics, when only one fan was working in the large room, and some were cool while others sweating, he said, ‘Let’s have socialism here, switch off that fan’,” wrote Chenoy on Facebook and shared other anecdotes, giving a colourful picture of the noted political scientist. “He remained committed to the values of JNU teachers’ association and the Nehruvian idea of India. He was deeply disturbed by the identity politics of especially the current and even earlier regimes.”

During the 2016 sedition row on the campus, Bhambri openly spoke out against the “attack on JNU” and demanded the release of the three students who were arrested back then.

“..For those of us who knew him as students and then as colleagues, his spirit and the twinkle in his eye will forever roam our campus, full of enthusiasm for everything that is happening, bursting with opinions, and making generations of JNUites smile,” wrote former JNU teachers association president Ayesha Kidwai on her social media profile.

