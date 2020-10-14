‘Poor’ air raises concerns of another construction ban, agencies say can’t afford more delays

Since November last year, when the Supreme Court had banned construction activities in the capital in view of the rising air pollution, work on most infrastructure projects in the national capital has been moving at a snail’s pace, what with the Covid-19 pandemic that followed and the nationwide lockdown it entailed.

The exodus of migrant workers back to their villages and home towns too deeply impacted the construction activity as mobilising labourers, once the lockdown had lifted, had been a huge challenge.

With air pollution levels hovering around the “poor” category -- the air quality index , as recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had docked at 276 on Wednesday -- the Delhi government is stepping up measures to check dust pollution and the possibility of a ban on construction activity is looming large once again.

Although construction activities have been banned during peak pollution season for the past three years, a ban this year, various government agencies say, will derail most infrastructure projects, including those aimed at decongesting the city. Most agencies HT spoke to said that work has picked up pace only by September.

As per the Supreme Court-approved graded response action plan (Grap), construction activities need to be stopped if the air quality index -- on a scale of 0 to 500 -- touches ‘‘severe plus (500+)’ or emergency category. The decision regarding Grap measures is taken by the Environment Pollution Control Authority (Epca) on the recommendation of the CPCB.

A CPCB official said in view of the pandemic, several factors will be considered while implementing Grap measures this year “as and when the need arises”. “We are taking suggestions from agencies to find the best way forward. This is a peculiar situation and none of us has dealt with such a situation before. A decision will be taken in the best interest of the city’s environment,” the official said, on the condition of anonymity.

If pollution levels in the capital deteriorate further, government agencies say instead of a blanket ban, construction activity should be regulated based on the nature of work involved.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, Delhi Metro, said, “A blanket ban leads to discontinuation of all kinds of activities, which delays the overall completion targets. We have requested the CPCB to allow us to continue with those works that do not cause pollution such as underground work, installation of shuttering etc. Moreover, we have stringently implemented a number of dust management measures at our sites.”

Road infra projects will be worst affected

Road infrastructure projects such as the widening of National Highway-1, Dwarka Expressway, Dhaula Kuan underpass etc, being undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and the Barapullah Phase-III and Ashram underpass work being done the public works department (PWD) are long-term measures aimed at decongesting Delhi.

A 2018 study conducted by The Energy and Resources Institute (Teri), a Delhi-based research institute, showed that vehicle emissions account for 24%-28% of the city’s pollution. Dust, on the other hand, contributed only 18%-38% to the city’s overall pollution.

Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, Centre for Science and Environment, said, “Under Grap, all big construction sites have to give an undertaking that they will adhere to norms. Currently, there is no ban on construction activities and a situation that would necessitate such a ban would not arise, if there is strict enforcement by agencies and the government. The state governments have to ensure that there is zero tolerance towards burning of waste etc.”

According to officials of the NHAI, which is working on four main projects to decongest Delhi, a further ban on construction will delay these projects by several months.

“Until July, the work was severely affected. It is only in August that work started getting back on track. So far, just 80% of the work has resumed. Further, a ban on construction activity will adversely impact these projects which are important for addressing the pollution problem in the long term,” said the official, requesting anonymity.

PWD officials too said construction work is yet to pick up pace. “If construction activity is banned, then it will delay our projects further. We are yet to rework the deadlines,” said a senior official, on condition of anonymity.

Some of the projects such as the Centre’s Pragati Maidan redevelopment project have to be finished by next year. LC Goyal, chairman and managing director of India Trade Promotion Organisation, said, “We are on a very strict deadline and have to deliver the entire project by October 2021, as the new complex is the venue for the G20 Summit, scheduled for 2022. Until now, 68% of the work is complete whereas our target was to finish 80-85% of the work by now.”

This year, the agencies had to mobilise the workforce twice—first in February after the construction ban was lifted and then after the lockdown was lifted.

Thaneshwar Adigaur, secretary of Delhi Asangathit Nirman Mazdoor Union, said while most workers have returned, there is uncertainty among them about losing their livelihood all over again.

“The way action is being taken against construction sites, there is fear among workers that work might be stopped again like last year. The workers have been the worst affected, as they have been practically out of work since November last year. If there is a ban yet again, then the Delhi government must step in to safeguard the interests of these people and ensure that they are paid.”

Sarvagya Srivastava, former Delhi PWD chief engineer, said, “There is no doubt a further ban will be a setback for all the development projects. The need for a ban won’t arise if norms are followed. But there shouldn’t be a blanket ban -- only earth and concreting work, which results in dust pollution, should be banned, if need be.”