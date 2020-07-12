Pre-wedding shoots, parties likely to be allowed at Waste to Wonder park

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided to allow paid pre-wedding shoots, birthday parties and brand promotions at the popular Waste to Wonder park, which has replicas of the Seven Wonders of the world, officials associated with the matter said.

Spread across seven acres and located at Rajiv Gandhi Smriti Van near Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, the park has replicas of Leaning Tower of Pisa, Eiffel Tower, Pyramids of Giza, Taj Mahal, Statue of Liberty, Colosseum and Christ the Redeemer -- all made out of waste.

Opened in February 2019, the park has become a popular tourist spot. Till February this year, nearly 1.55 million people visited the park, earning the municipal corporation Rs 8 crore in ticket revenues. The entry fee to the park is 50 on normal days and Rs 100 on Sunday.

The standing committee, the highest decision making body of the SDMC, cleared a proposal on Friday which seeks to allow pre-wedding shoots, social gatherings such as birthday parties, corporate parties or promotion of a product or brand at the Waste to Wonder park. According to officials, the municipal body had been getting requests from people who wanted to hold events at the popular park. They said they have prepared a rate list for different kinds of events.

The proposal will now be taken up for discussion at the SDMC House later this month for a final approval.

A senior SDMC official said that until the lockdown, they were getting 10-15 requests daily for pre-wedding shoots and birthday celebrations. “We were getting many requests until the lockdown. A proposal made by the horticulture department was tabled in the standing committee meeting yesterday (Friday), which we have passed. It will now go to the House for approval,” Rajdutt Gehlot, chairman SDMC standing committee, said.

A senior SDMC official said that bookings for pre-wedding shoots and other social events will bring in more revenue for the corporation once the park opens. He said the civic body was yet to decide the mode of booking, online or offline. “We are working out modalities,” he said.

The official said that rates have been fixed for different events (See box for rates).

For pre-wedding shoot, Rs 26,000 have to paid out of which Rs 10,000 will be the refundable security amount and Rs 15,000 will be the booking charges. Rs 1,000 will be charged for sanitation purposes.

For birthday party celebrations, one will have to pay Rs 16,000, which will include Rs 10,000 booking charges, refundable security deposit of Rs 5000 and Rs 1,000 for sanitation of the park after the party.

“The permission will be granted by the horticulture department of the SDMC. This move will generate revenue for cash-strapped civic body. We are also planning to allow film shooting there,” a senior SDMC official said.

The park has been built by the SDMC as part of its initiative to process waste, under meaningful projects and add aesthetic value to the city. Nearly 150 tons of scrape and waste material were used to create replicas of wonders of the world. The park showcases grand replicas of the Taj Mahal (20ft), Eiffel Tower (60ft), Statue of Liberty (30ft), Great Pyramid of Giza (18ft), Leaning Tower of Pisa (25ft), Christ the Redeemer (25ft), and Rome’s Colosseum (15ft) – all made of scrap material.

The theme park is currently closed due to coronavirus pandemic. The authorities are likely to open this park by the next weekend. Some monuments such as Qutub Minar, Red Fort were opened for tourists last week. The civic body’s officers are preparing a standard operating procedures (SOP) for the purpose which recommends reducing the timing of visitors to stay in the park to one-and-a-half hours from existing four hours. As per the new guidelines, the new timing of the closure of the Park is likely to be at 7pm instead of 11pm.

“There will be no entry without masks and thermal screening of visitors will be conducted. Visitors will be sent in batches. To ensure social distancing we will allow visitors to stay only for one-and-a-half hour instead of four hours. Guidelines are still under discussion and we will finalise these in a few days,” the official said