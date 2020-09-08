Prescription not required for asymptomatic patients to undergo Covid-19 test: Delhi HC

The court has asked the Delhi government to re-strategise its testing plan to ensure anyone wanting to get tested is able to do so with any prescription. (AFP)

The Delhi high court has said that doctor’s prescriptions are not required anymore for asymptomatic patients to undergo Covid-19 testing in the national capital. The only things required would be Aadhaar cards with Delhi address and an Indian Council of Medical Research form that people seeking to be tested need to fill, it added.

The testing will be done on a trial basis and 2,000 tests would be allowed for the asymptomatic patients out of the total 14,000 Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted daily in the city, the court said.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad noted there has been a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the last week. It also directed the Delhi government to set up testing centres including closer to the prominent metro stations so that the commuters can easily get themselves tested.

The court directed the government to provide maps of the various testing centres and also share them with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for display at stations for better awareness.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra seeking ramping up of tests.

Additional standing counsel Satyakam, who appeared for the government, told the court they are working on the plan and sought more time from the court. He said the number of RT-PCR tests has been ramped up and mobile testing centres have also been set up at the bus terminals.