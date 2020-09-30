Probe ordered after Tihar prisoners shown posing with knives, talking about murder

The Delhi prisons administration on Wednesday initiated an enquiry after videos and photographs allegedly taken inside Tihar jail number 1, purportedly showing prisoners holding knives, smoking cigarettes, and speaking about a murder in the jail premises, started doing the rounds of social media.

In the video, some men — believed to be undertrials are seen alleging that an inmate, Sunny Dogra, was murdered in jail number 1 on September 24. They allege the role of the jail superintendent in the killing.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos and photographs circulating on social media.

An order issued on Wednesday by Mukesh Prasad, additional inspector general (prisons) for conducting an enquiry, mentions the viral video clips and photographs.

“The viral video clips and photographs were purportedly made in Jail No 1, Tihar. It also makes several allegations against the superintendent of jail No. 1 that are of serious nature,” Prasad said in his order, directing DIG (prisons) Rajesh Chopra to conduct a “detailed enquiry” into the alleged allegations.

Director general (DG) of Delhi prisons Sandeep Goel and additional IG Mukesh Prasad were not available for a comment on the issue and calls and text messages sent to them remained unanswered.

The order also directed Chopra to enquire how the alleged videos and photographs were filmed inside Jail No. 1 despite the fact that mobile phones are prohibited inside Delhi prisons. Prasad asked Chopra to make recommendations with regard to corrective measure that can be taken to prevent such incidents inside the jail.

On September 24, a 29-year-old inmate, identified as Sikander alias Sunny Dogra, of Tihar jail was killed allegedly by four other prisoner, who attacked him with a sharp object outside the barrack. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. Dogra was jailed after being caught in an Arms Act case, the police said.