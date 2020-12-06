Prosecution for mask violations dropped by 62% after increase in fine, shows data

Prosecutions for not wearing face masks in public or workplaces in the national Capital have decreased by 62% ever since the Delhi disaster management authority (DDMA) increased its fine from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 on November 19, an analysis of data provided by the city administration showed.

The district-wise data also revealed that prosecutions for violating social-distancing norms in Delhi also came down by almost 54% between November 19 and November 30 — compared to the period from November 1 to November 18. But, the number of police cases or FIRs registered for not wearing masks and not maintaining social distance increased from 64 to 146 during the same period.

Other than these two offences aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19, challans are also imposed for spitting in public places, consumption of liquor, pan or tobacco in public places and organising large public gatherings or congregations. It is to be noted that figures in this story is based on the actions taken by the district administrations of the Delhi government and is separate from the data which is maintained by the Delhi Police. In Delhi, not wearing masks attracts the highest fine and also constitutes the biggest share of revenue collection across all five categories.

While between November 1-18, as many as 70,955 people were fined for not wearing masks, the same decreased to 26,845 in the latter half of the month after the penalty amount was increased by four times.

Despite the penalty being increased from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000, the total revenue collection between November 19-30 was Rs 287,74,500, which is lower than Rs 359,29,800 — the amount collected between November 1 and November 18.

“The expected collection from the violation of not wearing mask alone should be around Rs 5.36 crore post the increase in fine. But the city administration is yet to receive most of the money. This is because we prosecute people but let them pay the fine later by visiting the SDM office or the district courts. This provision was introduced last month when the penalty was hiked because it was found that most people do not carry that much cash on them,” said a senior officer in the chief minister’s office..

A senior official of the north district administration, which fined the maximum number of people (12,782) last month for not wearing masks, said there are two reasons for the decline in the challans issued after an increase in penalty amount.

“People just refuse to pay. They will fight tooth and nail, and argue for as long as two hours but not pay. Secondly, we have observed that the general level of people abiding by Covid-19 appropriate behaviour has improved quite a lot,” said the official, on condition of anonymity.

An SDM of New Delhi district, which prosecuted the highest number of people across all categories in November, said the refusal of people wanting to pay the challan has increased because of which the number of FIRs registered in their district has also spiked.

“The New Delhi district issued 15,235 challans in November for not following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. Besides, our district has also registered the maximum number of FIRs (202) for the same as violators refused to pay the penalty,” said the SDM, who did not wish to be named.

An enforcement inspector from the west district said the most common excuses include “selfie ke liye utara tha” (removed the mask to click a selfie), “ab saans bhi na le kya” (now can we not even take a breath?) and “bas do minute ke liye utara tha” (removed it just for two hours).

BS Vohra, president of East Delhi RWAs joint front said the government should also think of non-monetary penalties “to straighten people” who can afford to pay fines.

“Most of the people in Delhi can pay the fine and get away. There should be an out of the box campaign to make a violator feel guilty, like in other states. Also, more personnel should be deployed to ensure social distancing because the rule is not being followed in the market and other crowded places,” he said.

Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said apart from merely levying a penalty, the administration should also train their enforcement teams including the police on the correct way of wearing a mask.

“Even those who have their masks in their chins or keep it hanging from one ear should be prosecuted. In addition to prosecution, each violator should also be taught by the enforcement officer the proper way of wearing the mask. Also, it should be known that a face mask scores over a face shield, which many people now wear as if it’s a fashion. Wearing a mask is much better because it prevents droplets from going out to infect others. So, ultimately preventing the spread of the virus comes down to only wearing masks and wearing it right,” he said.