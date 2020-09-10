Pub owners pin their hopes on weekend for business to pick up

Hit by the lockdown and a fall in customer numbers on reopening, restaurants, bars and pubs in Delhi are pinning their hopes on the coming weekend -- the first weekend since they got the government nod to serve liquor from September 9 -- for business to pick up.

Restaurateurs said business has been slow over the past two days, but they are expecting more patrons this weekend; the silver lining being that many regulars have already booked tables for Friday night.

Several resto-bar owners said liquor is being served only at the tables at present and they hope to run at full capacity (only 50% of total capacity allowed under the unlock guidelines) over the weekend, which has not been the case so far.

Restaurants and restro-bars have remained shut in Delhi since March when the lockdown was announced to control the spread of Covid-19. Although restaurants were allowed to open on July 29, serving liquor was not permitted in Delhi. On September 3, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) approved the sale of alcoholic beverages to dine-in customers from September 9.

HT made a round of restaurants in Connaught Place on Thursday evening to assess the situation and found a few tables -- about seven to 10 -- occupied at most places. But most guests were seen following the Covid-19 protocols.

Entry was allowed only after thermal temperature scanning and all patrons wore masks; tables were sanitised before and after guests occupied them.The manager of one of the restro-bars, who didn’t wish to be named, said people came in early and left early these days.

Vishal Sharma, a government hospital doctor, who had come with a party of four, said people must follow precautions, irrespective of where they went. “I have been going out for a while now and restauarants are following all norms, so I think it’s safe to go out once in a while. Even when we are at work, we are at risk,” Sharma said.

Restaurateur Priyank Sukhija, who owns a host of outlets including Lord of the Drinks, Tamasha, Plum, Diablo, Warehouse Cafe and Open House Cafe, among others, said since September 9, business has risen to 20% from the earlier 5% to 10%.

“We are expecting more business over the weekend. We are sanitising all outlets and preparing to cater to a full house (50% of total capacity). We hope to touch at least 50%-60% of pre-Covid sales during weekends; otherwise, we won’t be able to survive,” Sukhija said.

The permission to serve alcohol has been given on a trial basis till September 30. Only four to persons are allowed at a table while live performances have been discontinued.

Navneet Kalra, who owns Townhall, and Mr Choy in Khan Market, said he has already got bookings for the weekend. “People are coming out gradually -- everyone is tired of staying home. Many of the regular guests have made advance bookings,” Kalra said.

Restaurateur Dinesh Arora, who owns the Unplugged Courtyard in Connaught Place, said he opened his outlet only this Wednesday and the response has been good so far.

“Over the past two days, at least 13 tables were occupied, each by at least three to four people, which meant we got around 40-50 guests in total every evening. Over the weekend, I’m expecting 30% to 40% of the pre-Covid business to be back, as I have already got around 20 reservations,” he said.

The excise department has deployed teams to ensure that government guidelines are being adhered to. “The compliance by hotels and restaurants so far is appreciable. Our drive will intensify in the coming weeks when more people will start dining out,” a senior excise official said.

The department said strict action will be taken if any facility is found violating the rules laid down by the DDMA and the Union government. Action would include prosecution of owner/manager of errant establishment, sealing of the premises forthwith and cancellation of the excise licence.

Sisodia meets Restaurateurs

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia Thursday met representatives of hotels and restaurants in Delhi to understand the problems being faced them.

He suggested that the industry come up with innovative ideas to ensure safety of guests and staff and boost revenue.

“With more people stepping out, it will not only bring energy back to their lives but also to the economy. Until now, people were afraid of stepping out and their fears need to be handled carefully. Staying at home is not the solution and we need to restart our normal life, but with precautions,” he said.