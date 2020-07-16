Sections
Raghav Chadha criticises Cong's power tussle, says party has 'no future'

Raghav Chadha criticises Cong’s power tussle, says party has ‘no future’

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Thursday criticised the Congress over the ongoing power tussle in Rajasthan and said that the party has...

Jul 16, 2020

By HT Correspondent,

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Thursday criticised the Congress over the ongoing power tussle in Rajasthan and said that the party has “no future”.

“The Congress has no future and is no longer capable of doing anything for the welfare of the country. The Congress is currently on a ventilator, unlikely to survive,” Chadha said in a press statement in reaction to the ongoing politics crisis in Rajasthan—a state ruled by the grand old party.

Chadha, who is also a Delhi MLA, further said, “The AAP, on the other hand, is a party with fresh blood and invigorating force... It is unfortunate to see parties trying to trade MLAs in Rajasthan amid the pandemic.”

Jitender Kochhar, the spokesperson of the Delhi unit of Congress, said, “The Congress has seen numerous ups and downs since Independence. The AAP is not a party which should try teaching politics and government to the Congress.”



