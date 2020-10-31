Sections
Raghav Chadha inspects water treatment plants

Delhi Jal Board vice chairperson Raghav Chadha on Saturday inspected the production of water at the Sonia Vihar water treatment plant, a day after the ammonia levels in river...

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 23:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Delhi Jal Board vice chairperson Raghav Chadha on Saturday inspected the production of water at the Sonia Vihar water treatment plant, a day after the ammonia levels in river Yamuna shot up to dangerous levels, forcing the Sonia Vihar and the Bhagirathi water treatment plants to operate at 70-80% capacity. By Saturday evening, both these plants resumed functioning at full capacity, Chadha announced.

Water treated at these plants is supplied to south Delhi, east Delhi and northeast Delhi and parts of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) areas, which was affected.

“Happy to report that both Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar water treatment plants are now functioning at full capacity. Owing to tireless efforts of the Delhi Jal Board engineers, ammonia discharge in Yamuna by Haryana has been brought within parameters. Normal supply of water now restored (sic),” Chadha tweeted on Saturday evening.

Earlier in the day, Chadha inspected the Sonia Vihar water treatment plant, where water production had decreased due to the increase in ammonia levels.

He also held high-level meetings with officials concerned to ensure that water production increases at both the water treatment plants, Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi.

The acceptable level of ammonia in the water is between 1.7 PPM and 1.9 PPM (parts per million), but on Friday, the level shot up to around 3.5 PPM, which is perceived as an extremely high level of toxicity and is not fit for human consumption.

