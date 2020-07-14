Rail Bhawan shut for 2 days after officials test Covid-19 positive

Sections
During this period, all officers, staff would work from home and are to be available at all times on the phone and other electronic means of communication, Railway Board said.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 08:33 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

Rail Bhawan will remain shut for two days from July 14 (PTI Photo)

The Rail Bhawan, headquarters of the Indian Railways, will remain shut for two days from July 14 to carry out intensive sanitisation after some officials were found Covid-19 positive in the premises, according to an order issued on Monday.

In a circular, the Railway Board said, “Some Officials of Railway Board have tested Covid-positive during the Special Rapid Antigen Testing Camp organized at Rail Bhawan on July 9, 10 and July 13. Accordingly, it has been decided to close all Offices at Rail Bhawan on July 14 and 15 to carry out intensive sanitization of rooms and common areas.”

During this period, all officers, staff would work from home and are to be available at all times on the phone and other electronic means of communication, the board said.

In case of any requirement for urgent work at the office, the specific directive would be given to the concerned officials for attending office, it said.



With 40 new Covid-19-related deaths and 1,246 positive cases reported in Delhi on Monday, the tally of people infected with coronavirus in the national capital has climbed to 1,13,740.

The number of active cases in Delhi is at 19,017 and 91,312 patients have been cured and discharged so far. 3,411 deaths have been reported due to Covid-19 in the city according to the Delhi government.

