Rain in Capital leads to water logging, snarls

Rain that lashed parts of the national Capital on Monday, leading to water logging and traffic snarls at a number of locations across the city.

According to officials of the India Meteorological Department, Delhi received moderate rainfall on Monday with the Safdarjung Observatory, representative of city’s weather, recording 23.2 mm rain. Lodhi Road received 24.6 mm rain while Delhi Ridge got 6.4 mm. Palam received 0.6 mm while Aya Nagar received only traces of rainfall.

The Met department has forecast light to moderate rainfall over the next two days. However, a heavy spell is likely around the same time.

The Delhi traffic police and civic and road-owning agencies said water logging was reported in around 25 places in the city. Some of the locations where water accumulated on roads include Tilak Bridge, Okhla Sabji Mandi, Begampur, Kirari, areas near Batra Hospital, Rajdhani Park Metro station, areas near Adhchini flyover, Bhairon Marg, areas near Lajpat Nagar Metro station, Maharani Bagh, Loni roundabout, Mandoli traffic signal and IP Flyover.

The Public Works Department (PWD) and civic bodies maintained that adequate arrangements were in place and the water that accumulated on main roads and streets was pumped out immediately.

“Immediately after receiving information about water logging, we installed temporary pumps and cleared roads of water within 15-20 minutes. Since the rainfall was not heavy, water logging took place at fewer places than usual,” the PWD official said.

Due to water logging, commuters got stuck in traffic on Mathura Road, Ring Road near Maharani Bagh and Sarai Kale Khan, Vikas Marg, Tilak Bridge, Adhchini, Rohtak Road, Rohini among others.

“There were snarls at a few places due to water logging, but we deployed our staff at those spots to prevent jams from building up,” said a senior traffic police officer.