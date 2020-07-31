Sections
Home / Delhi News / Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, to continue for next 2 hours

Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, to continue for next 2 hours

The weather department has said that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjacent areas of few places of Delhi.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 08:28 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

Visitors drenched in the rain, at Rajpath in New Delhi on Sunday. (Mohd Zakir/HT File Photo )

People in the Delhi-NCR region woke up to rain on Friday morning, bringing respite from the heat in the last few days. The downpour would continue for the next two hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjacent areas of few places of Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Gannaur, Bagpat, Kasganj, Narora, Chandausi, Sambhal, Sahswan, Badaun, Chandpur, Amroha, Moradabad during next 2 hours,” the IMD said in a tweet.

“Latest Satellite imagery and Radar imagery show patches of moderate to intense convection lies over Uttarakhand adjoining Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Northeast Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep area,” the weather agency further stated.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kangana Ranaut’s team says Sushant wasn’t a ‘gullible Majnu’
Jul 31, 2020 09:26 IST
Remembering Rafi: A playlist of 30 songs for different moods
Jul 31, 2020 09:24 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Vice President Naidu hails New Education Policy, teachers differ on language and all the latest news
Jul 31, 2020 09:21 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Jul 31, 2020
Jul 31, 2020 09:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.