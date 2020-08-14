Sections
Rain likely in Delhi over next few days, light showers in NCR: Met

Between 5.30pm on Wednesday and 2.30pm on Thursday, the station recorded 83.8mm of rain, the highest since 95.2mm on August 21, 2013.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 03:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi’s Safdarjung station recorded the highest rain for August in 24 hours since 2013 on Wednesday evening and Thursday night. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Delhi will continue to get light to moderate showers over the next two to three days owing to moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea and the monsoon trough (a line of low pressure) passing near the national capital.

Delhi’s Safdarjung station recorded the highest rain for August in 24 hours since 2013 on Wednesday evening and Thursday night.

Between 5.30pm on Wednesday and 2.30pm on Thursday, the station recorded 83.8mm of rain, the highest since 95.2mm on August 21, 2013.

Delhi’s rain deficiency (since June 1) fell from 35% on Wednesday to 10% on Thursday, considered to be in the “normal” category for monsoon. The Palam station recorded 99.9mm, while Lodhi Road recorded 84mm and Ridge recorded 98 mm. Most of the rain was recorded in two intense spells between 11.30pm on Wednesday and 2.30am on Thursday and another between 2.30am and 5.30am, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi.



“We can expect more rain. NCR (National Capital Region) may record moderate category rains while Delhi will continue to record light to moderate rains. The monsoon trough is passing along Ferozepur, Narnaul, Gwalior, Satna, Ambikapur and Chaibasa towards the low pressure area over Bay of Bengal. There is also a cyclonic circulation over south Haryana. So rains will continue for two to three days,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

“Palam recorded a very heavy spell by 5am on Thursday and then parts of central Delhi recorded a spell after some time. South Delhi got the highest share because moisture incursion is from the south now, from the Arabian Sea. We may not see such intense spells from Friday in Delhi-NCR, but 5 to 7cm rain can be expected. The heavy spells are dependent on convection and monsoon winds,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, national weather forecasting centre.

