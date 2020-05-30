Sections
Rain, thunder likely to hit parts of Delhi

Under the influence of a western disturbance and an east-west trough (low pressure area) in lower tropospheric levels, scattered to fairly widespread rain and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail and squall at several places will continue over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains during next 3 days, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Updated: May 30, 2020 08:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“We can expect dust storm or thunderstorm in Delhi NCR under the influence of easterly winds in the lower levels and a WD affecting NW India,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Light rain and thundershowers several parts of Delhi and northwest India on Friday evening brought respite from the heatwave, with the maximum temperature in the Capital dropping to 37 degree C, 3 degrees below normal. “We can expect dust storm or thunderstorm in Delhi NCR under the influence of easterly winds in the lower levels and a WD affecting NW India,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, Delhi.

The depression is likely to bring widespread and heavy rainfall to western states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and Karnataka. It may intensify into a cyclone but climate models are not giving conclusive forecasts yet, IMD scientists said. “It will definitely bring widespread rains which is why monsoon onset is likely to take place. But the system is still being monitored closely,” said Sunita Devi, in charge of cyclones at IMD.

