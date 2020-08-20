Sections
Rain, thunderstorms may affect flight operations in Delhi, ATC alert to airlines

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms along with rains will continue in Delhi and nearby areas.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 13:10 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

Previously, many airlines had informed passengers that flight timings may be affected due to bad weather. (PTI)

The national capital has been witnessing rains since morning and flight operation at Delhi’s IGI Airport could be affected due to them, according to the Delhi Air Traffic Control’s (ATC’s) warning issued to all airline carriers.

“Between 8:30 am and 10:30 am IST, it is prone to thunderstorms with light and rain and wind speed 3 knots, direction 130 degree. Hence! All airlines take necessary action. ATC also advises airlines to deal with dense clouds near the airport,” Delhi ATC advised airlines.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms along with rains will continue in Delhi and nearby areas.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would continue to occur over many places of entire Delhi, IGI Airport, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater-Noida, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Bulandshahar, Sikandarabad. Rainfall over Delhi likely to continue for the next 2 hours and subside thereafter,” the IMD said.



Previously, many airlines had informed passengers that flight timings may be affected due to bad weather.

“Due to bad weather in Delhi, arrivals and departures may get affected. Please check flight status before you leave for the Airport,” Air India had tweeted.

Due to heavy rains since yesterday, waterlogging has been reported at multiple places in Delhi and the NCR.

