Rainfall predicted in parts of Delhi, Haryana from January 3; Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan to experience severe cold wave

People travelling in a shared vehicle along Delhi-Gurugram Expressway amid foggy conditions and cold weather near IFFCO Chowk, in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The India Meteorological Department in its latest bulletin on Friday predicted that isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will experience cold wave to severe cold wave conditions within the next 24 hours, while parts of Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh could receive rainfall in the course of the next 48-72 hours.

Due to a Western Disturbance over the North Himalayan Region and its interaction with lower-level easterlies from the Bay of Bengal, rainfall may occur in the course of next 48-72 hours in parts of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh

“Due to interaction between the above Western Disturbance and lower level easterlies from the Bay of Bengal, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/hailstorm at isolated places likely over Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh during 03rd-05th January with maximum intensity on 03rd and 04th January, 2021,” it said.

The government agency also predicted that the minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 3-5°C over maximum parts of central and North India in the next 4-5 days. It has observed that cold day conditions are likely over isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours.

These areas are likely to experience dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets. Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will experience dense fog conditions over the next 48 hours.

Several north Indian cities and regions have been reeling from freezing temperatures over the past two weeks. Mercury dropped to record-levels in certain cities during the New Year’s Eve.

Delhi experienced a severe cold wave on New Year’s Eve as temperatures plummeted to 1.1°C. This was the lowest temperature recorded in 15 years.

In southern India, scattered rainfall is expected in areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Indian Meteorological Department declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4°C. A severe cold wave is when the minimum is 2°C or less.