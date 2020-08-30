Rains brighten the other side of #WFH

Monsoon 2020 has been a relief for those professionals who have been working from home due to Covid-19. (Photo: Shutterstock (Photo for representational purposes only))

There are two sides of a coin, and that holds true even with the case of pandemic induced work from home (WFH) scenario. Most professionals in Delhi-NCR have been asked to work from home; at least for another month or till the end of 2020 or beyond! While the disadvantages of #WFH have been the talk till now, it’s that one advantage that the professionals are joyous to share, i.e. no one has to cross roads-turned-into-rivers to reach work, all drenched, and then shiver due to the air conditioning at work place.

From Ring Road to bylanes, waterlogging after rains often makes it difficult to commute. ( PHOTO: Sonu Mehta/HT )

“Since I saw the condition of water flooded roads on social media, I’ve been thanking my stars that I didn’t have to travel to work in this mess!”

– Pankaj Sharma, a Gurugram resident

Denizens certainly love not to travel on a rainy day. Take for instance Pankaj Sharma, a Gurugrammer, who works near Delhi’s Nehru Place. “Since I saw the condition of water flooded roads on social media, I’ve been thanking my stars that I didn’t have to travel to work in this mess! So till now I was listing the cons of WFH, but since monsoon has set in, I feel lucky to have WFH option,” says Sharma.

And Harshita Saraf, a Mayur Vihar resident, who used to drive to Gurugram everyday, shares why life feels heavenly now. “I usually drove to work, but in rains I preferred the Metro to avoid waterlogging. Even then it used to be a task to commute since trains used to get so full that I could hardly breathe. I’m loving it now — this WFH.”.

“Initially I was cribbing for not being able to visit office in CyberHub. But, rains brought me a realisation... it’s much better to work from home than get stuck outside, like forever.”

– Nikhil Bansal, a Delhiite

Even those who had to only travel within the city, are glad to continue their WFH. “Initially I was cribbing for not being able to visit office in CyberHub. But, rains brought me a realisation (laughs)... Though I do face some network issues when it’s raining, but it’s much better than being stuck outside, like forever... I spent three hours around Dhaula Kuan last monsoon, and don’t want that to repeat this year,” says Nikhil Bansal who used to travel to Cyber Hub from his home in Delhi’s Kamla Nagar.

Working women who are otherwise too occupied due to workload and miss office as their escape from household chores are also happy to be home. Dimpi Kalra, a Delhi-based IT professional. who lives close to Sohna Road, says, “I saw a video of a guy boating in whaterlogged Gurugram... First I thought it’s fake, but when it was covered in news, I laughed so hard... Is baar ka haal dekhkar I feel blessed, that I can work from home!”

