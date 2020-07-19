Sections
Home / Delhi News / Rains hit parts of Delhi, showers to continue till Tuesday

Rains hit parts of Delhi, showers to continue till Tuesday

Thunderstorm with rain occurred in many places of Delhi and over and adjoining areas of Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Jind, Gohana, Gannaur, Barut, Rohtak, Sonipat, Bagpat, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, IMD said.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 06:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IMD has predicted thunderstorm with rain in the national capital and neighbouring areas till Tuesday. (ANI)

Several parts of Delhi witnessed rains followed by lightning and thunderstorm early on Sunday as the weather bureau has predicted more showers till Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorm with rain occurred in many places of Delhi and over and adjoining areas of Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Jind, Gohana, Gannaur, Barut, Rohtak, Sonipat, Bagpat, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

The department has predicted thunderstorm with rain in the national capital and neighbouring areas till Tuesday.

“Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on July 19,” IMD had said.



“The monsoon trough has started shifting north. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Delhi over the next two days,” Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD’s regional forecasting centre, said.

Srivastava, however, said “good” rain is unlikely in the capital for a week.

According to IMD, Delhi has recorded 47.9mm rainfall so far in July, which is 56% less than the normal of 109.4mm.

Weather forecasting agencies have said Delhi and its adjoining states of Punjab and Haryana are likely to experience continuous rainfall typical of the rainy season from Sunday as the monsoon trough is likely to shift to its normal position.

The northern plains have received only patchy rains since the beginning of July as the axis of the monsoon trough had been oscillating north and south frequently (towards and away from the Himalayan foothills), Skymet Weather said.

It said the trough will move north and stabilise for the next three to four days and that a significant increase in rainfall in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab can be expected from July 19 to July 21.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 36.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, and maximum temperature at 29.3 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels shot up to 89%.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Tried everything but batting was packed with Sachin, Rahul, Laxman, Viru’
Jul 19, 2020 06:59 IST
Rains hit parts of Delhi, showers to continue till Tuesday
Jul 19, 2020 06:59 IST
Life lessons with Trevor Daniel: When faced with adversity, how to rise and shine
Jul 19, 2020 06:59 IST
HT Brunch Cover Story: The reinvention of Gaggan Anand
Jul 19, 2020 06:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.