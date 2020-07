Rains lash parts of Delhi, more predicted

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

Widespread rains are likely in northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Rains lashed parts of Delhi on Sunday and more showers are predicted, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Thunderstorms and light to moderate rains drenched parts of central Delhi, Northeast Delhi, Shahdara, Mundaka, Rohini, Bawana and adjoining areas, it said.

Sporadic rains will continue in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) till Monday, the weatherman said. Thereafter, widespread rains are likely in northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, on Tuesday and Wednesday.