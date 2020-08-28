Sections
Home / Delhi News / Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, brings respite from humidity

Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, brings respite from humidity

The IMD has also issued an advisory suggesting the public must check for traffic congestion on their routes before leaving for their destinations, follow traffic advisories and avoid going to areas that are prone to waterlogging.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 12:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Friday (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Friday, bringing respite from the humidity. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

The humidity was 77 per cent. The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of moderate rain towards evening. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy intensity rain would occur over Ghaziabad, Chapraula, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Meerut, Bagpat, Modinagar and isolated places of Delhi during the next 1 hour, said India Meteorological Department, according to news agency ANI.

An ‘orange’ alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Rainfall may impact traffic movement and the public must plan their commute in advance.



An ‘orange’ alert is issued when an impact of the rainfall is expected such as minor traffic disruptions, increased chance of vehicle accidents and water accumulating in low-lying areas and on roads. The alert has been issued for Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).

The IMD has also issued an advisory suggesting the public must check for traffic congestion on their routes before leaving for their destinations, follow traffic advisories and avoid going to areas that are prone to waterlogging.

While the past week went dry, Delhi had received ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall on August 20-21, that wiped away the rain deficit for this monsoon.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

These 9 states and UT account for 89% of India’s Covid-19 deaths
Aug 28, 2020 12:55 IST
Fantasy Sports Team Selection Requires Higher Skill Than Mutual Fund Management: Study
Aug 28, 2020 12:55 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 PM: SC rejects plea seeking postponement of Bihar assembly polls and all the latest news
Aug 28, 2020 12:52 IST
‘What do you desire?’ asks Lucifer in this Instagram post by Netflix India
Aug 28, 2020 12:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.