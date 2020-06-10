Rains, thunderstorm bring respite from heat in Delhi

The mercury is expected to stay low in the next few days as moisture-laden easterly winds due to the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal will bring rains in Delhi-NCR on June 12 and June 13. (Photo: Biplov Bhuyan/HT)

Thunderstorms and rain lashed parts of the national capital on Wednesday, bringing respite from the heat.

The rain was a result of a trough (low-pressure area) running from north Pakistan to over the Bay of Bengal across northern Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department said.

Light rains and thunderstorms with winds gusting up to 50 kilometers per hour were witnessed in parts of Delhi, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, as reported by news agency PTI.

The mercury is expected to stay low in the next few days as moisture-laden easterly winds due to the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal will bring rains in Delhi-NCR on June 12 and June 13, he said.

Monsoon has advanced into parts of Tamil Nadu, some more parts of west-central and northern Bay of Bengal; most parts of Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura and some parts of Assam and Nagaland.