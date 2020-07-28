Raksha Bandhan 2020: Denizens send rakhis to corona warriors

Across the country, and even abroad, sisters have started sending rakhis, to their brothers, ahead of Raksha Bandhan (August 3). Wrapped in envelops with a few grains of rice and a pinch of roli/tika, these rakhis that are symbolic of the love shared between siblings, have now become carriers of ‘thank you’; for those who have been frontline warriors at the war against corona.

To recognise the selfless service of doctors and police personnel, amid the pandemic, residents of Delhi-NCR have taken up something special. “Doctors have been the backbone of our country in this pandemic. They are the true protectors and that’s why the women in our residential society have started sending rakhis to hospitals such as AIIMS and GTB. We will also send rakhis to our nearby police station. The cops must feel that we value their protection,” says Santi Sankar, a resident of DLF Phase 1, Gurugram.

Families of Covid-19 survivors are taking this festival as an opportunity to express gratitude to the docs who protected lives of their dear ones. “My husband recently recovered from Covid-19, and I’ve huge respect for the services that the doctors are rendering, to protect us all from the virus. At this moment, they are the true soldiers. Therefore, I felt that making a handmade rakhi and card along with my children will be a sweet way to say thank you to our doctor, and also teach children the real meaning of the bond of protection that Raksha Bandhan is all about,” says Malvika Khanna, a resident of Greater Kailash.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan will be special this year, as people are sending rakhis to corona warriors. ( Photo: Shutterstock )

“I feel overwhelmed to receive so much love from my patients. Originally rakhis have been for brothers, but for every rakhi that I have received for myself, I feel immense gratitude.”

- Dr Devina Bajpayee, a resident of Vasant Kunj

Doctors who are receiving rakhis are feeling touched by this gesture. “My brother is a doctor and he has been getting rakhis via couriers to his house, clinic and even the hospital that he visits. They are often addressed to ‘corona warriors’. A lot of the packets are accompanied with a handwritten thank you note,” says Avantika Mishra, a resident of DLF Phase II. And Dr Devina Bajpayee, a resident of Vasant Kunj, adds, “I feel overwhelmed to receive so much love from my patients. Originally rakhis have been for brothers, but for every rakhi that I have received for myself, I feel immense gratitude. Kids of some of my patients have also sent me their drawings where doctors wearing rakhi are sketched... The festival of rakhi is indeed going to be special this year.”

Author tweets @FizzyBuddha

