Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Record jump in Covid cases in Delhi, tally nears 6k

Record jump in Covid cases in Delhi, tally nears 6k

This is the highest jump in the cases reported in a day in the city. A total of 389 patients recovered on Thursday, according to the Delhi Health Bulletin.

Updated: May 07, 2020 22:50 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi

A total of 389 patients recovered on Thursday, according to the Delhi Health Bulletin. (HT Photo)

With a record 448 new cases reported in a day, the total count of Covid cases in Delhi reached 5,980 on Thursday, the Health Department said.

This is the highest jump in the cases reported in a day in the city.

With one coronavirus death reported in the last 24 hours, the toll reached 66, it said.

A total of 389 patients recovered on Thursday, according to the Delhi Health Bulletin.



“At least 1,931 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 3,983 cases are active,” the Health Department said.

Among the 65 who died, 57 had other serious diseases.

So far, 77,234 tests have been conducted in Delhi.

On May 3, 427 new cases were reported in a day while on Wednesday, 428 cases were reported in a day.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
May 07, 2020 23:00 IST
In Covid-19 crisis, France to aid India’s most vulnerable with 200 million euros
May 07, 2020 22:00 IST
First flight carrying stranded Indians from Abu Dhabi lands at Kochi
May 07, 2020 22:57 IST
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST

latest news

Panvel reports record spike with 17 new cases
May 07, 2020 23:15 IST
Haryana to give ₹7,000/acre to farmers for non-paddy crops
May 07, 2020 23:15 IST
Check your e-mail, SMS for house tax bill
May 07, 2020 23:12 IST
‘No precautionary measure, no emergency alarm’: BMS submits report on Vizag gas leak to NGT
May 07, 2020 23:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.