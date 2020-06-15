Record spike of 2,224 cases in Delhi takes tally to over 41,000; death toll climbs to 1,327

Sections
The city recorded 2,224 coronavirus disease cases on Sunday in the highest single-day spike, taking the infection tally to over 41,000, while the death toll mounted to 1,327,...

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 00:16 IST

By Agencies, Press Trust of India

The city recorded 2,224 coronavirus disease cases on Sunday in the highest single-day spike, taking the infection tally to over 41,000, while the death toll mounted to 1,327, authorities said.

This is the third successive day when over 2,000 cases have been reported in a day in Delhi. The previous highest spike in fresh cases—2,137—was recorded on June 12.

Fifty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department said in a bulletin on Sunday.

The bulletin also said the death toll from the infection has risen to 1,327, and the total number of cases has mounted to 41,182.



Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Sunday held a meeting through a video conference with senior officials to ramp up the testing facilities to 10,000 in next two days, have 100% house-to-house survey in containment zones and comply with other directions of the Union Home Ministry, the bulletin said.

As the cases rose, the Hindu Rao Hospital, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), was on Sunday declared as a dedicated Covid-19 hospital, according to an official order.

The Covid-19 tally on Saturday stood at 38,958, while the death count was 1,271.

As many as 15,823 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 24,032 active cases, the latest bulletin said.

As many as 2,90,592 tests have been conducted till date, it said.

Total number of Covid-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 20,793, it said.

As many as 695 patients in are in ICU while 182 are on ventilators, the bulletin said.

The number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 242, according to the Delhi government on Sunday.

Out of the total 309 containment zones, 67 have been de-contained.

According to the latest update by the Delhi government, North district (36) has the highest number of containment zones, closely followed by South-West district (34) and South district (31).

Besides, there are 24 containment zones in West district, along with 22 each in East and North-West district, as per the data shared.

South-East district and Central Delhi occupies 19 containment zones each, followed by 16 each in Shahdara and New Delhi, the data stated.

With just three, North-East district has the lowest containment zones in Delhi.

