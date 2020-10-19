Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / ‘Red Light On, Gaadi off’ campaign to start on October 21, says Delhi environment minister

‘Red Light On, Gaadi off’ campaign to start on October 21, says Delhi environment minister

For the campaign, around 2,500 environment marshals will be stationed at 100 traffic signals across the city with placards, posters and roses to offer to drivers

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 14:47 IST

By Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign will continue till November 15. (HT file)

From October 21, at over 100 traffic signals across Delhi, environment marshals and traffic police officials will urge drivers to turn off their ignition as they wait for the traffic signal to turn green.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced that the government’s, ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off (red light on, ignition off)’ campaign will be kick-started from October 21 to educate drivers about the benefits of turning off their engines while waiting at signals.

This is a step towards controlling vehicular pollution in the city, the minister said. The campaign was first announced by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal last week. Last Friday, Rai chaired a high-level meeting which was attended by officials of the environment department, Delhi traffic police and the transport department to chalk out a detailed plan for its implementation.

“This will be an awareness campaign and drivers will not be penalised for it. We will urge drivers, who care about the growing pollution in the city, the health of their children and their elderly parents, to do their bit in controlling vehicular emissions. Doing so will be completely voluntary. The awareness campaign will continue till November 15,” said Rai while addressing a press conference on Monday.

For the campaign, around 2,500 environment marshals will be stationed at 100 traffic signals across the city with placards, posters and roses to offer to drivers. The government has also chosen 10 major traffic signals of the total 100, where the stoppage time is more than two minutes. At these signals, the deployment of marshals will be more.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Oct 19, 2020 14:24 IST
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Oct 19, 2020 14:43 IST
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
Oct 19, 2020 13:44 IST
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
Oct 19, 2020 14:41 IST

latest news

Andy Murray pulls out from Cologne event with pelvic problem
Oct 19, 2020 14:54 IST
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals name replacement for Amit Mishra
Oct 19, 2020 14:52 IST
‘I don’t insult anyone, only expose truth’: Kamal Nath on ‘item’ jibe
Oct 19, 2020 14:49 IST
Which country wields most power in Asia? US leads but China is catching up
Oct 19, 2020 14:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.