Registration fee waived for electric vehicles

The Delhi government has notified the waiver of registration fee for electric vehicles (EVs), just days after it had done away with road tax for such vehicles. These initiatives are aimed at encouraging more people to switch over to environment friendly EVs under the government’s new EV Policy.

The registration fee waiver was notified on Thursday, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said.

Sharing a copy of the notification on Twitter, Gahlot said, “Congrats again, Delhi! Next in the list of breakthrough incentives promised by CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi government exempts Registration fee on Battery Operated Vehicles. Delhi leads again, the EV way! (sic)”

At present, road tax ranges from 4% to 10% of the cost of the vehicle, while registration fee was up to ₹3,000.

In addition to these waivers, under the EV Policy, a subsidy of ₹10,000 per kWh (of battery power) is to be given to the first 1,000 electric four-wheelers, with the subsidy capped at ₹1,50,000 per vehicle.

A subsidy of ₹5,000 per kWh of battery capacity, with a cap of ₹30,000 per vehicle, is also to be given on the purchase of electric two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, rickshaws and freight vehicles. To push people to shift to EVs, the policy also has a “scrapping incentive” for those who make the switch.