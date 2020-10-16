Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Registration fee waived for electric vehicles

Registration fee waived for electric vehicles

The Delhi government has notified the waiver of registration fee for electric vehicles (EVs), just days after it had done away with road tax for such vehicles. These...

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:18 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Delhi government has notified the waiver of registration fee for electric vehicles (EVs), just days after it had done away with road tax for such vehicles. These initiatives are aimed at encouraging more people to switch over to environment friendly EVs under the government’s new EV Policy.

The registration fee waiver was notified on Thursday, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said.

Sharing a copy of the notification on Twitter, Gahlot said, “Congrats again, Delhi! Next in the list of breakthrough incentives promised by CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi government exempts Registration fee on Battery Operated Vehicles. Delhi leads again, the EV way! (sic)”

At present, road tax ranges from 4% to 10% of the cost of the vehicle, while registration fee was up to ₹3,000.

In addition to these waivers, under the EV Policy, a subsidy of ₹10,000 per kWh (of battery power) is to be given to the first 1,000 electric four-wheelers, with the subsidy capped at ₹1,50,000 per vehicle.

A subsidy of ₹5,000 per kWh of battery capacity, with a cap of ₹30,000 per vehicle, is also to be given on the purchase of electric two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, rickshaws and freight vehicles. To push people to shift to EVs, the policy also has a “scrapping incentive” for those who make the switch.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
Oct 16, 2020 23:31 IST
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
Oct 16, 2020 23:34 IST
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
Oct 16, 2020 22:15 IST
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Oct 16, 2020 20:37 IST

latest news

People’s Alliance is dancing to Pak, China’s tune: J&K BJP chief
Oct 17, 2020 00:57 IST
Construction of New Parliament building unlikely to start this year: Officials
Oct 17, 2020 00:54 IST
LeT module busted in Srinagar, six arrested
Oct 17, 2020 00:55 IST
Missing SPO joins militant ranks, escapes Budgam gunfight
Oct 17, 2020 00:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.