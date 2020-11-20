Religious institutions to help distribute masks: Kejriwal

Sections
New Delhi: On a day when the fine for not wearing masks in public spaces was hiked from Rs 500 to Rs 2000, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said a few religious...

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 23:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi:

On a day when the fine for not wearing masks in public spaces was hiked from Rs 500 to Rs 2000, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said a few religious institutions have come forward to help the government in prevention of Covid-19 by distributing masks.

In a series of tweets, Kejriwal said he spoke to the heads of Akshardham temple, Iskcon India and Radhasoami Satsang Beas, who assured him that their volunteers would distribute masks in public.

Kejriwal tweeted, “I just spoke to Baba Ji of Radhasoami Satsang Beas on phone. He assured his support in dealing wid corona situation in Delhi. He assured that he will ask his followers to not only wear mask themselves but also distribute it to those not wearing it in public places Thank u Babaji.”



With more than 7,000 Covid cases being reported in the city daily, the Delhi government is stressing on preventive measures. The decision to increase the fine on not wearing masks was a step in this direction. Kejriwal is reaching out to religious institutions to create awareness about the need to wear masks.

On Thursday, after he announced an increase in the penalty for not wearing g masks from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000, Kejriwal had urged religious and spiritual leaders to join hands in distribution of masks.

Earlier in the, Kejriwal, who is the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), had asked all MLAs, councillors and party volunteers to distribute masks in public places.

After he spoke to the head of Akshardham temple, Kejriwal tweeted, “Just spoke to Sh D B Swami ji of Akshardham temple. They have agreed to combine efforts with Delhi govt by mobilizing their volunteers to help distribute masks at public places. Extremely grateful for their support.

The CM also spoke to Iskcon India’s chairman Gopal Krishna Goswami.

Kejriwal tweeted, “Spoke to Iskcon India’s chairman Gopal Krishna Goswami and sought his support in our fight against Covid. He has assured me their support and said that devotees of Iskcon will follow all the preventive measures, distribute masks and create awareness.”

