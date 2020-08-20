Restaurants body asks Delhi govt to allow liquor in eateries

While business is gradually picking up, owners say the sale of liquor in restaurants will help them make up for their losses. (Amal KS/HT Photo)

Two months after restaurants were allowed to reopen, restaurant owners are demanding that they be allowed to serve liquor in the national capital. The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has written to the Delhi government’s excise department in this regard.

Restaurants in the city were allowed to operate from June 8, though with restrictions, to ensure social distancing and other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

While business is gradually picking up, owners say the sale of liquor in restaurants will help them make up for their losses as they are operating on about 50% occupancy to ensure social distancing.

In its letter dated August 16 to the excise commissioner, NRAI wrote that retail sale of liquor was one of the first few activities to start in all states and requested the government to de-link liquor service in restaurants from the generic term ‘bars’.

While the Union ministry of home affairs allowed restaurants to operate in June, the sale of liquor in bars was prohibited.

“People are anyway buying liquor from retail stores. It makes no difference whether guests consume alcoholic beverages or coffee along with food at a restaurant. People come to restaurants to have a good time and permission to serve liquor will help us cut losses,” said Manpreet Singh, the owner of Zen restaurant in Connaught Place and the treasurer of NRAI.

Singh said business will increase if the liquor service is allowed. According to restaurant owners, currently business is just 10-20% during weekdays and 45-55% during weekends of what it was during pre-Covid times .

“With liquor service in restaurants, other sales will also pick-up. We will be able to employ more people,” said Singh.

The Union ministry of home affairs has prohibited ‘bars’ from reopening in its Unlock guidelines. NRAI members say that dine-in restaurants are being unfairly clubbed with bars.

A Delhi government spokesperson did not respond to HT’s requests for comment.

When contacted, a senior official with the excise department said the Delhi government is following the MHA’s guidelines regarding the pandemic. The official, requesting anonymity, said that there is no concept of a stand-alone bar in the capital.

“A liquor licence is given to a restaurant that has all necessary approvals from various government authorities. There is no concept of stand-alone bars in Delhi. For now, there is no plan to allow restaurants to serve liquor as we are strictly adhering to MHA guidelines that prohibit serving liquor in bars,” said the official.

The association has cited Punjab and Rajasthan governments’ decisions to push their case. “Punjab allowed restaurants to serve liquor in June, while Rajasthan allowed it recently. The Union home ministry guidelines have prohibited ‘bars’. Dine-in liquor service in restaurants should be removed from the prohibited list,” said Prakul Kumar, secretary general, NRAI.

Demanding that dine-in restaurants be de-linked from ‘bars’, NRAI suggested some additional guidelines such as keeping the bar counter closed, can be kept while granting permission.

“The restaurant industry is has been hit the worst and is fighting for survival. If liquor service is allowed, it will help restaurants recover quickly,” said Kumar.