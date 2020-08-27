Retired Delhi Police sub inspector shoots son, kills self

The son, who was shot at in the chest and leg, is undergoing treatment. His condition is stated to be critical, the police said. (Getty)

A retired Delhi Police sub-inspector (SI) allegedly shot his son twice on Wednesday night following a domestic dispute before turning his licenced revolver on himself and died at his home in Dadri.

The son, who was shot at in the chest and leg, is undergoing treatment. His condition is stated to be critical, the police said.

The SI, identified as Bachhan Singh (65), lived in Escorts colony under the jurisdiction of Dadri police station.

The police said the family members were often involved in domestic disputes over money and property matters among themselves and his two sons would also object to Singh’s drinking habit.

“We have found out that domestic disputes were common in the household. The incident occurred at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday. It appears that following another round of altercation, Singh took out his licenced revolver and opened fire at one of his sons in the chest and leg. He then shot himself and died on the spot. The son was taken to a local hospital, where he is undergoing treatment,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police (APCP), Zone 3, Greater Noida.

Singh’s body has been sent for an autopsy.

“Taking cognisance of the 112 call (police helpline), the body has been sent for an autopsy. His family is yet to file a complaint,” said the ADCP.

Police said Singh was estranged from his wife, who lived elsewhere with one of their sons. The reason for the domestic dispute on Wednesday late evening is still not clear, the police said.

It is yet to be ascertained whether Singh took his own life and fired at his son under the influence of alcohol. The autopsy would confirm whether he had consumed alcohol before the incident occurred, the police said.

“A probe is in progress,” ADCP Pandey added.