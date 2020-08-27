Ruckus in North Delhi Municipal Corporation over purchase of anti-dengue spray

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors on Thursday created a ruckus in the house meeting of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and accused the civic body of purchasing anti-larvae chemicals at a higher rate of ₹3,256 per kilo, compared to the ₹2,500 a kilo paid by other municipal corporations for chemicals of similar quality.

As soon as the house proceedings began, AAP councillors entered well of the house started shouting slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which rules the civic body. Following the ruckus, the house was adjourned for the day.

Vikas Goel, leader of opposition in the north corporation, alleged that purchase of anti-larvae chemical was a scam running into crores of rupees.

“They (the BJP leaders in the civic body) appointed their favourite civic official to approve the drug procurement order. They bought the anti-larvae drug at ₹3,256.8 per kilo whereas the same quality drug was bought by Bhopal Municipal Corporation at ₹2,500 a kilo. This is a case of corruption,” Goel said.

The AAP councillors demanded suspension of the official involved and also an inquiry into the matter.

Jai Prakash, mayor, north corporation, refuted the allegations and said the AAP behaved in an “irresponsible manner” and did not let the house function and deliberate on important issues such as the financial crisis looming large on the civic body.

“These are completely baseless allegations. They (the AAP) are rattled by our anti-dengue and malaria campaign. They have no achievements to tell so they are making such allegations,” Prakash said.