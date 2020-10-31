Rules relaxed, more guests allowed at weddings in Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday gave a major relief to those planning to tie the knot by removing the restriction of allowing only 50 persons per wedding function.

In a late night order issued by chief secretary Vijay Dev, the DDMA relaxed the cap on the number of guests to allow up to 200 persons in banquet halls or closed spaces for weddings. However, the restriction in the number of guests for funerals will continue to be 20.

The DDMA also issued a set of standard operating procedure (SOP) for weddings and related functions in the city on Saturday.

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 people. In open spaces or grounds, the number of guests permissible will be jointly fixed by the area district magistrate and DCP, the order stated.

The order implied that if someone is planning a bigger wedding with more than 200 persons, then choosing an open space would be a better option since there is no specific cap on the number of people mentioned in the document.

Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision of thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser will be mandatory, it stated.

The SoPs also stated that an individual will have not be nominated by the organiser as the nodal person to oversee all arrangements and coordination at the marriage venue. The name and contact of the nodal person should be displayed at the entry of the venue.

All public utility areas such as food stalls, stage, DJ will have to be sanitised prior to the event. Common bins for disposal of face masks, multiple hand wash facilities, separate entry and exit gates, and not more than 50% of the capacity at a time in dining hall should be exercised, the order said.

While only asymptomatic persons will be allowed, the rules also stated that entry of guests will have to be regulated at the venue to ensure that it does not exceed the upper limit at any time. For closed spaces, the air-conditioners should be set at temperature of 24-30 degree Celsius with a relative humidity of 40-70%. If someone falls ill, then the guest will have to be immediately isolated and be taken to the nearest medical facility or district officials should be contacted.

The order maintained status quo for all other activities and added that the relaxations meant for the festive season shall continue.

Ramesh Dang, president of Delhi banquet federation, said the relaxation will give a much needed boost to their business.“We already have a dozen of bookings. With he relaxation in guest numbers, we hope our bookings will increase. The decision has come just in time as the wedding season has started,” he said.