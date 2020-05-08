Sections
RWAs cannot restrict activities allowed under relaxed norms

Updated: May 08, 2020 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev on Friday clarified that government authorities and Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) are not permitted to restrict any activity allowed under the relaxed lockdown norms in the Capital.

The clarification was issued in a new order in which Dev stated that no fresh or separate permission, including passes, is required for any activity, such as movement in private cars or two-wheelers.

It reiterated that all rules and relations laid down by the government on May 3 remain intact. In cars, a driver and two passengers are allowed and no one is allowed to ride pillion on two-wheelers. No relaxations are allowed in containment zones.

The clarification came in the wake of complaints from several quarters, where it was reported that RWAs were not allowing domestic helpers, electricians and other self-employed service providers to enter residential colonies or housing societies.



The order also stated that all offices are allowed to operate, “irrespective of their location (except shopping malls)”, with 33% employee strength while the rest work from home.

